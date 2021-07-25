Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.01). Landec posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,310. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $346.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 227.20 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 476,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 22,207 shares during the period. Finally, Wynnefield Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Landec by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,905,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,651,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

