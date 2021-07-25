Zacks: Analysts Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $782.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $782.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $772.20 million. II-VI posted sales of $746.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on IIVI. Northland Securities upgraded shares of II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 378,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 107.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in II-VI by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

IIVI stock opened at $71.39 on Friday. II-VI has a one year low of $36.04 and a one year high of $100.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.72.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

