Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $1.01 EPS

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.02. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encompass Health.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 9.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,928,000 after buying an additional 70,509 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,251,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,797 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. The company had a trading volume of 366,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,738. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $60.44 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.75%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Encompass Health (EHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.