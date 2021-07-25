Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Post -$0.44 EPS

Brokerages predict that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Altimmune posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.18) to ($0.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 881.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of Altimmune stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 737,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.37. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 5.4% during the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

