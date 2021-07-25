Z-Work Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 28th (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

Z-Work Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 28th. Z-Work Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Z-Work Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZWRKU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Z-Work Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.96.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,478,000. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,494,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $250,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,243,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $996,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.