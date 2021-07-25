YFValue Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be bought for about $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00017982 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.35 or 0.00817462 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About YFValue

YFV is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YFValue is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

