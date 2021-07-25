Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.30. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $2.13, with a volume of 231,571 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Xinyuan Real Estate alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 955,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 4.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.