Xerox (XRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

XRX stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XRX shares. TheStreet lowered Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

