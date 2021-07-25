Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746,196 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $13,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $68.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $76.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

