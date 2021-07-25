Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Tops $3.40 on Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for $3.40 or 0.00009914 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market capitalization of $223,093.37 and approximately $8,383.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.