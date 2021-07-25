WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WPP were worth $26,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 716.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of WPP by 14.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WPP in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPP opened at $65.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.52. WPP plc has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $72.29. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPP. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas lowered WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

