Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $260,000 Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,196,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,459. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -786.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.94 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.