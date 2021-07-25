Worth Venture Partners LLC Takes $1.61 Million Position in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BWAY. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,173,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BrainsWay in the first quarter valued at about $1,621,000. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrainsWay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on BrainsWay in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ BWAY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.03. 6,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.28. BrainsWay Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 19.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BrainsWay Ltd. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

