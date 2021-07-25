Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys Shares of 197,900 Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,526,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,146,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDNA traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 453,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,533. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market cap of $124.09 million, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Medicenna Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

