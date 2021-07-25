Worth Venture Partners LLC Buys New Position in Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK)

Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 336,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned 1.04% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evoke Pharma by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 723,897 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 219,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 739.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,276 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 164,976 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 150,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Evoke Pharma by 1,709.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

EVOK stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 38,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,215. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Evoke Pharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.11.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoke Pharma, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoke Pharma Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

