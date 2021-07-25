Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.86%.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

