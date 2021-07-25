Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of food retailing primarily in the United Kingdom. It manufactures and distributes meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is based in Bradford, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of MRWSY opened at $18.29 on Friday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.74.

WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc engages in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand. The company was founded by William Morrison Murdock in 1899 and is headquartered in Bradford, the United Kingdom.

