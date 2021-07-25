Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Sets New 12-Month High at $269.20

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 269.20 ($3.52) and last traded at GBX 267.90 ($3.50), with a volume of 269366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267.90 ($3.50).

MRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, July 5th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 254 ($3.32).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.38, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 215.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.63.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.