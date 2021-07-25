Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nomura upgraded Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. upgraded Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $6.23 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.12.

NYSE WIT opened at $8.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91. Wipro has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $8.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 2.7% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 1.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 103,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Wipro by 13.9% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

