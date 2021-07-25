Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Price Target Cut to C$51.00

Winpak (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Winpak from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of WIPKF opened at $29.27 on Friday. Winpak has a 12-month low of $29.24 and a 12-month high of $36.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.56.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

