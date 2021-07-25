WINk (WIN) Market Capitalization Hits $403.24 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One WINk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WINk has a total market capitalization of $403.24 million and $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007504 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008144 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.80 or 0.00251362 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

