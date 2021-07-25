Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Diametric Capital LP

Diametric Capital LP grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.3% of Diametric Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.13.

NYSE:WY traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,194. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $25.82 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock valued at $9,238,449 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

