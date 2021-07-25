Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of WTE stock opened at C$21.93 on Wednesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$13.12 and a one year high of C$24.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

