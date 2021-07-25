Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Price Target Raised to C$44.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$44.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.64% from the company’s current price.

WTE has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

WTE opened at C$21.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.91. Westshore Terminals Investment has a twelve month low of C$13.12 and a twelve month high of C$24.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$91.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.9811435 earnings per share for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

