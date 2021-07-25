WELL (WELL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $677,059.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. In the last week, WELL has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WELL has a market capitalization of $64.22 million and $677,059.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $285.50 or 0.00836809 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

WELL Coin Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

WELL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

