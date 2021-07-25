Wedbush Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $362.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $344.00 to $362.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ARGX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of argenx from $309.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of argenx to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, May 16th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $326.07.

ARGX stock opened at $316.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.08 and a beta of 0.92. argenx has a 12 month low of $212.66 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.10.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $2.33. The company had revenue of $167.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.04 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 298.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of argenx by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,469,000 after acquiring an additional 871,508 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in argenx by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,871,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,917,000 after purchasing an additional 540,488 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,708,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in argenx by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 719,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,230,000 after purchasing an additional 302,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in argenx by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 309,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,260,000 after purchasing an additional 247,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

