Wealth Alliance Increases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,428 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wealth Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.96.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $196.25 and a 52-week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

