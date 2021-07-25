Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,370,866.68 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36.
- On Thursday, May 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04.
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.
Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 317,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,755,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
