Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO Sells $1,370,866.68 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36.

On Thursday, May 27th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.38, for a total transaction of $1,391,933.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.2% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,008 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 18.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 317,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,755,000 after buying an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 11,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,909,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

