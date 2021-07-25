Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 185 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 240 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 245 target price on shares of Volvo in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 242 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 284 price target on shares of Volvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of SEK 239.56.

Volvo has a one year low of SEK 123.40 and a one year high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

