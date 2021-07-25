Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes Position in CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 129,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVAC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a report on Monday, July 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CureVac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Shares of CVAC opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.55. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

CureVac Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

