Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 268,135 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 47.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 293,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,135 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $809,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 25,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WPM opened at $43.73 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.82.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WPM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

