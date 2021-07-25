Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 2,591.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,962 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,465 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CM shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.38.

NYSE CM opened at $114.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $67.96 and a 52 week high of $120.65.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 23.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.2051 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $4.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

