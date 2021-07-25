Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 29.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

BDX opened at $251.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

