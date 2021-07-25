Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys 122,376 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 663.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Shift4 Payments worth $11,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total value of $459,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,466,269 shares of company stock valued at $133,621,496 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOUR opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a PE ratio of -85.05. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.24 and a 52 week high of $104.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

