Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vistra were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 32,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 271,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,544. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $127,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,096.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,270. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Vistra stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.68. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 17.81% and a negative net margin of 12.41%. Analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

