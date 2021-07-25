Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 563,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233,050 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Vista Outdoor worth $18,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 26,273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

In other news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total transaction of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $47.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VSTO. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.