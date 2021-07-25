Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 2,841 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,501,000. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $681,000. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

AOR stock opened at $56.22 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $56.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.76.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.