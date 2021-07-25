Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 225 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 0.18% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2,818.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,434 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,314,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,984,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,302,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 36,984 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $54.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $40.25 and a 1-year high of $55.42.

