Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2021

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,347 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period.

SCHM stock opened at $77.69 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.72.

