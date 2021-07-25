Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Centene were worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.9% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Centene by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Centene by 35.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC raised its stake in Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $75.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

