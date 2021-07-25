Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $879,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,077,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,151,000 after purchasing an additional 510,683 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 184.5% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,737,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,633,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,535,000 after purchasing an additional 39,168 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,375,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,297,000 after purchasing an additional 55,266 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $157.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.26. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $94.22 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.