Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 402.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 107.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

VPG opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 million, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.42.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

