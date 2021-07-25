Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 134,777 Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 134,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 845.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 529.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of YINN stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.47. 3,158,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,447. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $31.92.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

