Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.8% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,112.7% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 505,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,364,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TSM traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.79. 5,773,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,785,649. The stock has a market cap of $605.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $71.35 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.32.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

