Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 64,312 Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 64,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,088,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 19,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MARA stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $24.64. 5,328,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,090,770. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 4.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.22). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 572.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.30 million. Analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

