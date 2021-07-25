Virtu Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 1,206.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares during the quarter. Discovery makes up 0.3% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,391 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $167,649,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISCA shares. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,030,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,218. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.