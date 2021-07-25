Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Gap Down to $18.03

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.03, but opened at $17.17. Vipshop shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 134,475 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.01 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 81,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,963,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,406,000 after purchasing an additional 188,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

