Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)’s stock price was up 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.92. Approximately 1,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 128,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,189,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,297,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

