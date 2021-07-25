VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0295 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 66.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $7.67 million and $284,806.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, VIBE has traded 331.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00048194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.95 or 0.00807132 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

