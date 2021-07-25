Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,798 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of South State by 1,050.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of South State during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of South State by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get South State alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. South State has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

SSB stock opened at $68.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.56. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.26. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 2,478 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $223,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of South State stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for South State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.